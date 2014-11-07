FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka's October tourist arrivals up 13.6 pct y/y
#Asia
November 7, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's October tourist arrivals up 13.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
rose 13.6 percent year-on-year in October, government data
showed on Friday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for
the 66th straight month since a nearly-three-decade civil war
ended in May 2009.
    Total arrivals hit a record high in 2013, while revenue from
the island nation's leisure sector also hit a peak. 
    The government expects new record high arrivals this year,
while the revenue in the first nine month of 2014 has already
surpassed the annual revenue recorded last year. 
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2014        2013       Change
                                             (in pct)
      October      121,576     107,058        13.6
      Jan-Oct    1,228,754   1,011,255        21.5
    
    Arrivals in the past two years:
                      2013        2012       Change
                                             (in pct)
      Jan-Dec    1,274,593*  1,005,605        26.7
* Record high tourist arrivals

    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)
                        2014       2013        Change
                                               (in pct)
      Jan-Sept       1,599.7    1,217.0         31.4
    
    Annual tourism earnings: (in U.S. dollar mln)
                        2013        2012       Change
                                               (in pct)
      Jan-Dec        1,402.1     1,038.7         35.0
    
    * Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for
Sri Lanka's $67 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest. 

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
