FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Sri Lanka's August tourist arrivals up 18.7 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 4, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's August tourist arrivals up 18.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
jumped 18.7 percent year-on-year in August, government data
showed on Friday, with the number of foreign visitors increasing
for the 76th straight month since the near three-decade civil
war ended in 2009.
    Monthly arrivals exceeded 100,000 for the 15th consecutive
month in August, while the number of foreign visitors rose by
17.1 percent in the first eight months of the year.  
    Total arrivals hit a record high in 2014, while revenue from
the South Asian island nation's leisure sector also peaked last
year. 
    Both arrivals and annual revenue are expected to hit new
highs this year. 
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2015        2014       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      July         166,610     140,319        18.7   
      Jan-Aug    1,172,465   1,001,643        17.1   
        
    Arrivals in the last two years:
                      2014        2013       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      Jan-Dec    1,527,153   1,274,593        19.8  
    
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)  
                   2015        2014       Change  
                                          (in %)  
   July           279.9       213.3         31.2
   Jan-July     1,601.20    1,371.2         16.8  
 
 Full year revenue 
                 2014        2013       Change  
                                        (in %)  
   Jan-Dec    2,206.4     1,715.5         28.6  
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $78.6 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.
 ($1 = 137.50 Sri Lankan rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.