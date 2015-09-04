TABLE-Sri Lanka's August tourist arrivals up 18.7 pct yr/yr

COLOMBO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 18.7 percent year-on-year in August, government data showed on Friday, with the number of foreign visitors increasing for the 76th straight month since the near three-decade civil war ended in 2009. Monthly arrivals exceeded 100,000 for the 15th consecutive month in August, while the number of foreign visitors rose by 17.1 percent in the first eight months of the year. Total arrivals hit a record high in 2014, while revenue from the South Asian island nation's leisure sector also peaked last year. Both arrivals and annual revenue are expected to hit new highs this year. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2015 2014 Change (in %) July 166,610 140,319 18.7 Jan-Aug 1,172,465 1,001,643 17.1 Arrivals in the last two years: 2014 2013 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,527,153 1,274,593 19.8 Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2015 2014 Change (in %) July 279.9 213.3 31.2 Jan-July 1,601.20 1,371.2 16.8 Full year revenue 2014 2013 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 2,206.4 1,715.5 28.6 Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $78.6 billion economy, with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 137.50 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and Subhranshu Sahu)