FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan rupee forwards end steady; pressure on despite rate hike
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 23, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Sri Lankan rupee forwards end steady; pressure on despite rate hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan rupee forwards closed steady on Tuesday as inflows kept pace with importers’ dollar demand, but pressure remained with the one-year rupee premium rising despite a 50-basis-point rate hike by the central bank last week.

One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for spot, ended at 144.60/67 per dollar, nearly unchanged from Friday’s close of 144.60/65.

“There were scheduled outflows and the rupee hardly reacted to the policy rate increase,” a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

“It will take some time for the downward pressure on the rupee to ease.”

Small-scale banks also got some dollar inflows, another dealer said, which helped curb volatility in the rupee.

Dealers said the one-year rupee premium gained by 50 cents to 8.20/8.80 due to the rate hike as overnight interest rates also rose in tandem with the hike.

With the rate hike, analysts expect imports to slow down and some let-up in foreign investors exiting from government securities, which have been the main reasons for the fall in the rupee.

Commercial banks parked 36.977 billion rupees ($256.61 million) of surplus liquidity on Tuesday, using the central bank’s deposit facility at 6.50 percent, official data showed. ($1 = 144.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.