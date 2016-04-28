Sri Lankan 5-day rupee forwards retreat on importer dollar demand

COLOMBO, April 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan five-day rupee forwards ended slightly weaker, erasing early gains as importer dollar demand surpassed greenback sales by foreign banks to facilitate buying of government securities, dealers said.

“Foreign banks sold dollars today. Rupee ended weaker as there was some importer demand, which came in later in the day,” said a local bank currency dealer, requesting not to be named.

A dealer from a foreign bank said foreign investors have been buying government securities and more inflows are likely if Sri Lanka gets an International Monetary Fund loan. A staff-level agreement with IMF on the loan is expected as early as this week.

However, the dealer said a few foreign investors were also selling bonds.

The rupee has been under pressure due to foreign investors selling government securities amid Sri Lanka’s economic woes, but they net bought bonds worth 11.7 billion rupees ($79.92 million) in the four weeks to April 20, central bank data showed.

Five-day forwards, which are known as spot next, and act as a proxy for the spot currency, ended at 146.50/70 per dollar compared with Wednesday’s close of 146.40/45.

Dealers were also analysing the impact of Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake’s move after he asked exporters last week to bring home their earnings, received on or after April 1, to improve foreign exchange inflows.

Sri Lankan exporters are holding earnings worth around $3 billion abroad according to the central bank’s estimates, Governor Arjuna Mahendran said on Tuesday.

The spot rupee, which has barely seen any trading since Jan. 27, was not actively traded on Thursday as well. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)