FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan rupee forwards end weaker on importer dollar demand
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 24, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Sri Lankan rupee forwards end weaker on importer dollar demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, May 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended weaker on Tuesday as dollar demand from importers offset selling by banks, amid the currency expected to weaken on a possible increase in government spending after the worst natural disaster since 2004.

On Monday, the government said the cost of landslides and floods, following days of torrential rains, will be between $1.5 billion and $2 billion at the minimum, as the Indian Ocean island struggles to recover from its worst natural disaster since the 2004 Asia tsunami.

The dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next, ended at 146.98/147.10 per dollar compared with Friday’s close of 146.85/90.

Markets were closed on Monday for a special bank holiday.

“There was no (dollar) liquidity in the market as there were not much of dollar sales by exporters or banks but the demand (for dollars) was there from importers,” a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

“If the expected foreign inflows do not come, it could weigh on the rupee with high borrowing.”

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake told parliament last week that Japan would lend Sri Lanka more than $3.5 billion, mostly to finance development.

The currency would stabilise in the 146.00 per dollar range in early June after money from an IMF loan flows in, Karunanayake also said.

The spot currency did not trade on Tuesday.

The spot rupee reference rate has been pegged at 145.75, dealers said. Sri Lanka’s central bank had fixed the spot rate at 143.90 per dollar until May 2.

$1 = 146.2000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.