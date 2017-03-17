FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Sri Lankan rupee rises on dollar selling by exporters, remittances
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 5 months ago

Sri Lankan rupee rises on dollar selling by exporters, remittances

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee closed higher on Friday as dollar selling by exporters late in the day and inward remittances surpassed demand for the greenback from a foreign bank, dealers said.

Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards closing at 152.60/80 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 153.10/25.

"We have seen exporter dollar sales and inward remittances during the latter part of the day as the rates went up," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.

The spot currency was quoted at 151.90/152.30 per dollar, but was not traded.

Sri Lanka's central bank has been preventing spot rupee trades below 151.35 per dollar, dealers said. Central bank officials were not available for comment.

The central bank, on behalf of the government, raised a record $973.25 million through a Sri Lanka Development Bond auction earlier this week.

The rupee has fallen 1.44 percent so far this year, with dealers saying they expect the currency to weaken 6-8 percent in 2017. It lost 3.9 percent against the dollar last year.

$1 = 151.8000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.