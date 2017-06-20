COLOMBO, June 20 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
weaker on Tuesday as dollar demand from importers weighed on the
spot currency, which traded for a second straight session after
six weeks.
The spot rupee started trading on Monday for the
first time since May 5 when the central bank fixed the spot
reference rate at 152.50.
The spot rupee ended at 153.30/40 per dollar,
weaker from Monday's close of 153.18/23.
"There was some (dollar) buying, but not large volumes.
There was general importer demand," said a currency dealer,
requesting anonymity.
Dealers said they expect seasonal demand for dollars to pick
up from August.
The central bank has set a target of $1.2 billion in direct
market purchases of dollars to boost the island nation's
reserves this year, mainly to achieve a target set by the
International Monetary Fund in return for a three-year $1.5
billion loan.
Foreign investors bought a net 7.93 billion rupees ($51.8
million) worth of government securities in the week ended June
14. They have sold a net 32.03 billion rupees worth of
government bonds so far this year.
($1 = 152.9500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)