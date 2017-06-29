BRIEF-Barclays hires filippo zorzoli to head up macro distribution for emea and apac
* Barclays hires filippo zorzoli to head up macro distribution for emea and apac Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, June 29 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Thursday due to dollar demand from importers and as an expected rise in imports pressured the local currency, dealers said.
The spot rupee, which has been trading for the eighth straight session after being inactive for six weeks, ended at 153.50/60 per dollar, slightly weaker from Wednesday's close of 153.40/50.
The spot rupee resumed trading on June 19 for the first time since May 5 when the central bank fixed its reference rate at 152.50.
"There was importer (dollar) demand due to month-end imports and also the end of half year. The demand was mainly from local banks," said a currency dealer, requesting anonymity.
"There are no large exporter-conversions or remittances."
Dealers said they expected seasonal demand for the dollar to pick up from August. ($1 = 153.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Poland's biggest bank, the state-run PKO BP, will recommend a dividend payout next year, after it retained its 2016 profits, Polish state-run news agency PAP quoted Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello as saying.