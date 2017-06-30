COLOMBO, June 30 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
marginally lower on Friday as importer dollar demand surpassed
greenback sales by exporters and banks while expectations of a
rise in imports pressured the local currency, dealers said.
The spot rupee, which has been trading for the ninth
straight session after being inactive for six weeks, ended at
153.55/65 per dollar, almost unchanged from Thursday's close of
153.50/60.
The spot rupee resumed trading on June 19 for the first time
since May 5 when the central bank fixed its reference rate at
152.50.
"There was demand from importers," said a currency dealer,
requesting anonymity.
Dealers said they expected seasonal demand for the dollar to
pick up from August.
Rupee has been under pressure since early this year after
the central bank stopped defending the currency while the island
nation faces a balance of payments crisis.
The central bank is also compelled to buy dollars from the
market to meet the reserve target set by the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan
programme.
($1 = 153.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)