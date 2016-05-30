Sri Lankan rupee forwards end weaker on importer dollar demand

COLOMBO, May 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended weaker on Monday on dollar demand from importers amid fears the currency could weaken further if the government increased spending following the country’s worst natural disaster since 2004, dealers said.

Dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next, ended at 148.20/50 per dollar, weaker than Friday’s close of 147.55/60.

Spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency, indicates the exchange rate for the day following conventional spot settlement, which is three days ahead for Monday’s trade.

“There was importer (dollar) demand. We have seen some exporter conversions coming in when the rupee touched 148.50 and also a state bank sold dollars to select traders from 147.50 to 147.80,” a currency dealer said.

Central bank officials were not available for comment.

Another dealer said downward pressure on the rupee would persist despite expected inflows.

“We do not expect the rupee to appreciate sharply in the event of inflows from loans as the government has expected.”

The spot currency did not trade on Monday.

The spot rupee reference rate has been pegged at 145.75, dealers said. Sri Lanka’s central bank had fixed the spot rate at 143.90 per dollar until May 2.

The cost of landslides and floods caused by days of torrential rain will be between $1.5 billion and $2 billion at the minimum, the government said last week, as the Indian Ocean island struggles to recover from a cyclonic storm.

Additional government borrowing for post-disaster spending could hurt the currency if there is lack of foreign and local aid, dealers said.

They said the rupee continued to face pressure despite foreign inflows into government securities and expectations of further inflows.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 7.23 billion rupees ($49.28 million) in the week ended May 25, latest central bank data showed.

The government is in the process of borrowing up to $3.5 billion from foreign sources via syndicated loans, sovereign bonds, and Islamic bonds, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said last week.

Analysts said foreign inflows from such loans or bond issues would ease the pressure on the rupee. ($1 = 147.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)