Sri Lankan rupee forwards end slightly weaker on importer dollar demand

COLOMBO, June 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended slightly weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand outpaced greenback conversions by exporters and banks, while the spot currency was actively traded for the first time in nearly five months, dealers said.

The dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next, ended at 145.95/146.05 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 145.75/85.

The spot next, which acted as a proxy for the spot currency, indicates the exchange rate for the day following conventional spot settlement, which is five days ahead for Wednesday’s trade.

Dealers said the spot currency, which had not traded since Jan. 18, started trading on Wednesday and touched a high of 145.67 per dollar.

The spot rupee ended at 145.75/146.05 per dollar. It was last actively traded at 144.00 per dollar on Jan. 18, dealers said.

“The spot was not allowed to trade above 145.75. So, the market switched to forwards. Rupee (forwards) ended weaker due late importer (dollar) demand,” a currency dealer said.

Sri Lanka’s central bank had fixed the spot rate at 143.90 per dollar until May 2, and the spot rupee reference rate has been pegged at 145.75.

Two state-run banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market, sometimes sell dollars to curb falls in the rupee. Central bank officials were not available for comment on whether it had intervened.

Dealers, however, expect the local currency to strengthen further, after the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board approved a three-year $1.5 billion loan to support the country’s economic reform agenda.

They said the slowdown in exports and continued exporter dollar conversions would help boost the currency. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)