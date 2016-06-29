FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan rupee forwards rise on bank dollar sales
June 29, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

Sri Lankan rupee forwards rise on bank dollar sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, June 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended
firmer on Wednesday as a private bank and some exporters sold
dollars, and foreign investors bought the local currency to buy
bonds.
    One-week dollar/rupee forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, ended at 146.60/80 per
dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 147.80/148.00.
    "A private bank sold dollars aggressively in the market. We
don't know if it was selling on behalf of the central bank,"
said a currency dealer requesting not to be named.
    Officials from the central bank were not available for
comments. 
    Dealers said the three-day dollar/rupee forwards,
known as spot next, ended at 146.50/70 per dollar, compared with
Tuesday's close of 147.65/85.
    Spot next, which has acted as proxy for the spot currency
since January, indicates the exchange rate for the day following
conventional spot settlement.
    For Wednesday's trade, the spot next settlement takes place
five days ahead due to the intervening weekend.

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

