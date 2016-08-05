Sri Lankan rupee ends up on foreign investors' dollar sales

COLOMBO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer on Friday as foreign investors sold dollars to buy local shares, expecting better profits on hopes that the latest rate hike would help improve the island nation's macro-economic outlook, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended at 145.55/65 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 145.60/68, a dealer said.

"The importer demand was low and we have seen some foreign selling to buy stocks," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.

The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for guidance on the currency.

One-week rupee forwards ended little changed at 145.80/90 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 145.80/88.

Last week, the central bank raised its main interest rates by 50 basis points each in a surprise move aimed at curbing stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to concerns about inflationary pressures.

Foreign investors, however, sold 768 million rupees ($5.28 million) worth of government securities in the week ended on Aug. 3.

However, they have bought 63.7 billion rupees worth of government securities, since the IMF agreed to a $1.5-billion bailout package, from April 29 through July 27, central bank data showed.