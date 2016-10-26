FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Sri Lankan rupee slightly firmer on state bank dollar sales
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 26, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 10 months ago

Sri Lankan rupee slightly firmer on state bank dollar sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer on Wednesday in dull trading as dollar sales by a state bank surpassed importer demand for the U.S. currency, dealers said.

Dealers said moral suasion by the central bank continued to discourage trading in the spot currency market.

Rupee forwards were active, with the spot-next ending at 147.90/148.10 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 147.95/148.10.

The spot rupee was quoted at 146.90/95 per dollar, but there were hardly any trades.

"The rupee ended firmer due to a state bank dollar sales, but there is seasonal importer demand for the dollar," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for guidance on the currency.

Officials from the central bank were not available for comment.

Dealers also said foreign selling in government securities also put pressure on the currency.

Foreign investors sold 8.79 billion rupees ($59.84 million) worth of government securities in the week ended Oct. 19, data from the central bank showed.

Dealers said the market was waiting for some direction from the national budget due on Nov. 10. ($1 = 147.7000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.