Sri Lankan rupee ends weaker on importer dollar demand

COLOMBO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee closed lower on Wednesday due to dollar demand from importers, dealers said, even as the market shrugged off comments by the country's central bank chief about the stability of the currency in the short term.

Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy said late on Tuesday that he expected the rupee to stabilise once a stake sale in the southern port of Hambantota to a Chinese investor gets completed in four to five months.

Coomaraswamy said that proceeds of the $1 billion stake sale would be converted into rupees, easing the strain on the currency that has been under pressure since mid-September due to seasonal importer demand for U.S. dollars.

Rupee forwards were active, with one-week forwards ending weaker at 148.80/90 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 148.60/70.

"Today, the exporter (dollar) conversions and inward remittances were not enough to service the importer demand," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

Dealers said selling of government securities by foreign investors also put pressure on the currency.

Foreign investors have sold a net 16 billion rupees ($108.40 million) worth of government securities in the two weeks to Oct. 26, data from the central bank showed.