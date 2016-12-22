COLOMBO Dec 22 The Sri Lankan rupee closed
marginally weaker on Thursday as importer demand for the
greenback outpaced inflows from remittances and dollar
conversions by exporters, dealers said.
Also, weighing on sentiment were dollar purchases by
state-controlled banks in the absence of central bank
intervention to curb the fall in the rupee, they added.
Rupee forwards were active, with one-week forwards
closing at 150.70/90 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's close
of 150.50/90.
"The central bank is also keeping away from intervention.
So, we see banks buying with the available offers with no
directions," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.
The central bank is buying dollars to build up reserves, in
line with its commitment to the International Monetary Fund,
dealers said.
Spot-next forwards and the spot rupee were hardly
traded, dealers said.
Other dealers said the central bank would have to let the
currency depreciate or raise key policy rates at a monetary
board meeting later this month.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake told Reuters in an
interview on Tuesday that the currency would recover and be
steady next year with expected foreign inflows.
The central bank increased the spot reference rate by 30
cents to 149.10 after the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis
points last week. It raised the reference rate by a total 40
cents last week.
The rupee usually rises in December ahead of Christmas and
New Year due to remittances from expatriates, but dealers said
the currency was expected to face pressure this time due to
higher dollar demand from importers following the Fed rate hike.
Analysts said they expect some capital outflows as an
immediate reaction to the Fed rate hike, and have expressed
concern that the government's foreign borrowing cost would rise
in the short term.
Foreign investors net sold 52.3 billion rupees ($350.77
million) of government securities in the eight weeks ended Dec.
14.
