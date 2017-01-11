FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 11, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 7 months ago

Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee closed marginally lower on Wednesday as importer dollar demand surpassed greenback sales by foreign banks, dealers said.

The rupee has been under pressure due to rising imports and net selling of government securities by foreign investors, they added.

Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards closing at 150.55/65 per dollar, slightly weaker from Tuesday's close of 150.45/55.

"We saw thin trading and there were some deals in one-week forwards, which ended at 150.35/45," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

One-week forwards were not actively traded since Dec. 30.

Last week, the central bank's moral suasion prevented further decline even as the monetary authority signalled a change in its intervention policy.

Officials from the central bank were not available for comments.

Central Bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said last week that defending the rupee with foreign exchange reserves "doesn't seem sensible" as it has always been followed by a sharp depreciation in the currency.

The spot rupee was also hardly traded, dealers said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.