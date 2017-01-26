FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan rupee edges up in dull trade
January 26, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 7 months ago

Sri Lankan rupee edges up in dull trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer in thin trade on Thursday as dollar selling by exporters outpaced demand for the U.S. currency from importers, dealers said, a day after the central bank revised the spot reference rate by 10 cents to a record low.

Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards ending at 150.85/90 per dollar. They closed at 150.90/151.00 on Wednesday.

The spot rupee was quoted around the central bank's revised reference level of 150.25, dealers said.

"There was no big demand and we have seen some selling in the market which helped the rupee to strengthen a bit," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

"The rupee will be under pressure (to depreciate) as we will be getting seasonal (import) demand in a month or two. There is no reason for it to appreciate unless the country gets a large inflow."

An index tracking the dollar against a basket of major currencies slid to a seven-week low of 99.793 earlier in the day. ($1 = 150.2500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

