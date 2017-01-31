FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Sri Lankan rupee falls as cenbank revises spot ref rate to record low
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 months ago

Sri Lankan rupee falls as cenbank revises spot ref rate to record low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as the central bank adjusted the spot currency reference rate to a record low amid foreign outflows from government securities, dealers said.

Dealers said the central bank revised the spot rupee reference rate to 150.50 on Tuesday from 150.25.

"There was demand from foreign selling in government securities," a currency dealer said, requesting anonymity.

"There were some inflows too ... could have been exporter conversions or inward remittances," the dealer added.

Dealers said rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards ending steady at 151.00/10 per dollar after it traded at 151.10/20 during the day.

The rupee will also face depreciation pressure due to seasonal importer dollar demand, dealers said.

The rupee has been under pressure due to rising imports and net selling of government securities by foreign investors, while the central bank has said defending the currency was not sensible.

Foreign investors net sold 21.1 billion rupees ($140.6 million) worth of government securities in the three weeks to Jan. 25, according to latest central bank data. ($1 = 150.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.