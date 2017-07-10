COLOMBO, July 10 The Sri Lankan rupee edged
lower on Monday as importers demanded dollars amid mild selling
of the U.S. currency by banks and exporters, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 153.73/80 per dollar,
compared with Friday's close of 153.60/70.
Dollar conversions by banks and exporters are not enough to
meet the demand from importers, said a currency dealer, who
declined to be identified.
"The market has priced in further depreciation of the rupee
because of the central bank's no-intervention policy. We also
see some inflows from time to time, which prevents a sharp
depreciation of the currency," said the dealer.
The spot rupee resumed trading on June 19 for the first time
since May 5, when the central bank fixed its reference rate at
152.50.
Dealers said they expected seasonal demand for dollars to
pick up from August.
The rupee has been under pressure since early this year
after the central bank stopped providing support for the
currency at a time when the island faces a balance of payments
crunch.
The central bank is also compelled to buy dollars from the
market to meet the reserve target set by the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan
programme.
($1=153.5 rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; editing by Neil
Fullick)