COLOMBO, July 11 The Sri Lankan rupee recovered
from early falls to close slightly firmer on Tuesday as dollar
selling by a foreign bank and exporters outweighed importer
demand for the U.S. currency, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 153.70/75 per dollar,
compared with Monday's close of 153.73/80.
"(Importer) demand was there, but there was selling by a
foreign bank, probably to buy treasury bonds," said a currency
dealer, who declined to be identified.
Dealers said the market has priced in further depreciation
of the rupee because of the central bank's no-intervention
policy.
The spot rupee resumed trading on June 19 for the first time
since May 5, when the central bank fixed its reference rate at
152.50.
Dealers said they expected seasonal demand for dollars to
pick up from August.
The rupee has been under pressure since early this year
after the central bank stopped providing support for the
currency at a time when the island faces a balance of payments
crunch.
The central bank is also compelled to buy dollars from the
market to meet the reserve target set by the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan
programme.
($1 = 153.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)