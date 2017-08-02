FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
CORRECTED-Sri Lanka rupee ends steady; importer demand weighs
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Economy
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Venezuelan vote data casts doubt on turnout at poll turnout
Venezuela
Venezuelan vote data casts doubt on turnout at poll turnout
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
Russia
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 2, 2017 / 12:11 PM / an hour ago

CORRECTED-Sri Lanka rupee ends steady; importer demand weighs

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say "ends" instead of "trading"; fixes syntax)

COLOMBO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Wednesday as greenback selling by exporters offset importer demand for the U.S. currency, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended little changed at 153.45/53 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 153.45/50.

"Demand from state banks was there, but the rupee ended steady due to some exporter (dollar) sales," a currency dealer said, requesting anonymity.

Central bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy had earlier said the rupee was still "over-valued", and that the monetary authority was buying dollars to avoid any appreciation.

The banking regulator is compelled to buy dollars from the market to meet a reserves target set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan programme.

Dealers said a port deal signed during the weekend also helped boost sentiment.

$1 = 153.4000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.