COLOMBO, March 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's 2017 economic growth is expected to be between 5 percent and 5.5 percent compared with last year's 4.4 percent, a central bank official said on Friday.

"This year, the growth would be about 5-5.5 percent," Chandranath Amarasekara, acting director of central bank's economic research department told reporters in Colombo in a post-monetary policy media briefing. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)