FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan to lend $4.2 bln to Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka fin min
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

Japan to lend $4.2 bln to Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan will lend $4.2 billion to Sri Lanka through both a loan and bond financing, Sri Lanka’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

“Japan has committed $2.9 billion at a low interest rate of 0.01 percent over the next two years and it’s up to us to utilise the full amount,” Ravi Karunanayake told reporters in Colombo, having returned from the G7 meeting held in Japan.

“A $1.3 billion dollar sakura bond will be also issued in Japan.”

$1 = 111.2200 yen Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.