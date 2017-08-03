Sri Lanka rupee slightly weaker on importer dollar demand

COLOMBO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Thursday as importer demand for the U.S. currency surpassed the greenback selling by exporters, while investors largely shrugged off a central bank monetary policy decision, dealers said.

Sri Lanka's central bank held its policy rates steady before the trading started on Thursday, and said tightening measures taken in the past are helping cool inflation and credit growth. This signals receding concerns about price pressure as it focuses on supporting an economy hit by extreme weather.

Analysts said the market shrugged off the policy decision as it was widely expected.

The spot rupee traded at 153.53/58 per dollar at 0739 GMT, compared with Wednesday's close of 153.45/53.

"Today we can see some dollar demand from importers, probably due to the long weekend," a currency dealer said, requesting anonymity. "There are not much exporter dollar sales."

Central Bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy had earlier said the rupee was still "over-valued", and that the monetary authority was buying dollars to avoid any appreciation.

The banking regulator is compelled to buy dollars from the market to meet a reserves target set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan programme.

Dealers said a port deal signed last month also helped boost sentiment.

Sri Lankan shares were 0.3 percent weaker at 6,565.89, as of 0740 GMT. Turnover was 223 million rupees ($1.45 million).