Sri Lankan rupee forwards steady as dlr sales offset importer demand

COLOMBO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan rupee forwards were steady on Thursday as banks’ dollar sales offset importer demand for the greenback, but trading was sluggish amid moral suasion by the central bank, dealers said.

Dealers expected the currency to depreciate further due to rising imports, selling of government securities by foreign investors and slowing dollar inflows.

One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for spot, were at 144.40/50 per dollar at 0601 GMT, hardly changed from Wednesday’s close of 144.42/48.

Rupee forwards have been active since Jan. 27 as there has been little trading in the spot currency, with banks reluctant to trade below the 144.00 level amid moral suasion by the central bank.

Central bank officials did not respond to calls seeking comment.

“The market is not sure why the central bank is defending the currency after floating it. They might be expecting some kind of inflows and the rupee to reverse the falling trend,” said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Currency dealers also said foreign investors exiting government securities was putting pressure on the currency.

Foreign investors sold 3.07 billion rupees ($21.33 million) worth of government securities between Feb. 3 and 10, data from the central bank showed, taking the total offloading since Dec. 30 to 22.4 billion rupees.

The rupee is under pressure due to a lack of dollar inflows, and a pick-up in importer demand ahead of the festive season in April, dealers said.

Sri Lanka needs to pay more than $5 billion in foreign loans including interest payments in 2016, while its reserves were only around $6.3 billion at the end of January, according to central bank data.

Dealers said the central bank would not be able to hold the rupee at current levels without strong dollar inflows.

The central bank usually intervenes in times of high volatility though it floated the rupee on Sept. 4.

Sri Lanka’s main stock index was 0.15 percent weaker at 6,211.64 at 0605 GMT. Turnover stood at 338 million rupees ($2.35 million).