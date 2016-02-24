Sri Lankan rupee forwards ease slightly

COLOMBO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan rupee forwards were slightly weaker on Wednesday as importer demand for the greenback and mild dollar inflows put pressure on the rupee, despite a 50-basis-point rate hike by the central bank last week.

One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for the spot, were trading at 144.64/70 per dollar at 0818 GMT, compared with Tuesday’s close of 144.60/67.

“The demand is there today and exporters are not converting dollars,” a currency dealer said, asking not to be named. “Still the policy uncertainty is there and there is also some speculation over inflows from borrowings.”

With the rate hike, analysts expect imports to slow down and a let-up in foreign investors exiting government securities, which have been the main reasons for the fall in the rupee.

Sri Lanka’s main stock index was down 0.25 percent to 6,213.28 at 0820 GMT. Turnover stood at 313.5 million rupees ($2.19 million).