Sri Lankan share index flat; further falls expected
March 15, 2016 / 6:56 AM / a year ago

Sri Lankan share index flat; further falls expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, March 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan share index traded little changed on Tuesday, hovering near a key support level of 6,000 points, but brokers expected the market to fall further.

The benchmark share index was down 0.03 percent at 5,977.35 by 0557 GMT.

Investors preferred fixed interest rate bearing assets over shares due to a rise in the yields on treasury bills, which are hovering at two-year highs, and on central bank’s unexpected interest rates hike in mid-February, dealers said.

“The market should decline as the economy is running into a sharp fiscal problem. The recovery would take longer as there is no visible trigger compared to what we saw after the war,” said an analyst asking not to be named.

Turnover stood at 162.1 million rupees ($1.1 million).

The rupee traded steady in dull trade, currency dealers said.

One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for the spot currency, traded flat at 145.20/25 per dollar at 0601 GMT compared with Monday’s close.

The spot currency did not trade below 143.90, seen as the central bank’s desired level. ($1 = 144.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

