Sri Lankan share index up after trading halt; economic woes weigh

COLOMBO, March 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares edged up on Wednesday, halting a two-day losing streak, but concerns over a higher budget deficit and economic growth, which could aggravate due to a power crisis, dampened investor sentiment, brokers said.

Sri Lanka’s share trading was halted for 20 minutes in early trade due to a power failure in the island nations main financial building, which houses the exchange.

The benchmark share index was up 0.3 percent or 17.84 points at 5,988.24 at 0720 GMT.

Investors preferred fixed interest rate bearing assets over shares due to a rise in yields on treasury bills, which are hovering at two-year highs, and on the central bank’s unexpected interest rate hike in mid-February, dealers said.

“Market is up. But investors are awaiting to see the direction of the economy. At the moment, there is a gloomy economic outlook,” said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

Sri Lanka’s economy is expected to grow 5.3 percent in 2016, data from the state statistics office showed, but analysts say tight monetary and fiscal policies may curb its growth.

The $82.2 billion economy expanded at a sluggish 2.5 percent in the December quarter, down from a revised 5.6 percent in the previous quarter.

Analysts and economists worry slower growth could reduce corporate earnings of some listed firms.

Turnover stood at 216.24 million rupees ($1.50 million).

The rupee traded weaker in dull trade, currency dealers said.

One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for the spot currency, traded at 145.40/45 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 145.25/30 at 0728 GMT.

The spot currency did not trade below 143.90, seen as the central bank’s desired level.