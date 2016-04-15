Sri Lanka 5-day rupee forwards firmer on state bank dollar sales

COLOMBO, April 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan five-day rupee forwards edged higher on Friday on dollar sales by a state bank, but lack of inflows due to a government-declared public holiday weighed on the currency, dealers said.

Dealers said trading was dull due to the Sinhala-Tamil new year holidays on Wednesday and Thursday. The government declared Friday as a public holiday.

The forwards, known as spot next and which acts as a proxy for the spot currency, were trading at 145.10/20 per dollar at 0541 GMT as compared with Tuesday’s close of 145.35/60.

“There are no remittances and exporter conversions as it is a public holiday today. However, the demand for dollars is there. A state bank was selling (dollars) at 145.20,” said a currency dealer requesting not to be named.

The spot rupee, which barely witnessed any trading since Jan. 27, was not actively traded on Tuesday as well.

The central bank has fixed the spot rupee’s trading price at 143.90 through moral suasion, dealers said.

Arjuna Mahendran, governor, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, said on Tuesday the rupee has been gradually settling down, with less intervention by the banking regulator.

He said the market has a ‘gang of operators’, “who speculate excessively and throw the entire economy out of kilter”, forcing the central bank to intervene and asked them to “prevent such excessive speculations”.

He said the central bank now “has set a rate in the market” which the monetary authority considers reasonable.

“I think other market operators are also falling in line. Hopefully, we will intervene less going forward and we hope a proper liquid market will evolve. Right now, it is still an illiquid market,” Mahendran told reporters.

The rupee has been under pressure due to foreign investors exiting government securities and amid the country’s economic woes.

Dealers, however, say an anticipated IMF loan, a tax hike, and less borrowing will help stabilise the currency.

Sri Lanka will stop excess government borrowing in a bid to get out of a debt trap and it hopes for cheaper loans after a deal with the IMF is finalised, Mahendran said on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka’s main stock index was up 0.78 percent at 6,402.61 at 0547 GMT on Friday. Turnover was 296.8 million rupees ($2.05 million). ($1 = 144.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)