Sri Lanka rupee steady; foreign bank sells dollars

COLOMBO, May 4 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Wednesday as greenback sales by a foreign bank offset the importer dollar demand after a loan deal with the International Monetary Fund and an announcement of a $1.5-billion bond issue boosted sentiment.

The central bank, which had been trading the spot rupee at 143.90, has started buying it at 145.70 through state banks for the second straight day, indicating the spot reference rate at 145.70, dealers said.

Officials from the central bank were not available for comment.

Sri Lanka’s main stock index was up 0.18 percent at 6,594.86 as of 0546 GMT. Turnover was at 517.3 million rupees ($3.56 million).

The spot rupee has barely seen any trading since Jan. 27. Though it was not actively traded on Wednesday, the movement in short-term dollar/rupee forwards indicated the rupee was being bid up.

The spot next dollar/rupee forwards, which indicate prices for the rupee on the day following the conventional spot rate settlement, and in this case are five days ahead, were being quoted as a proxy for the spot currency and were at 146.00/10 per dollar at 0533 GMT compared with Tuesday’s close of 146.00/20.

“A foreign bank is selling (dollars). I think the foreigners are buying (rupee) bonds,” said a local bank currency dealer, requesting not to be named.

Dealers also said announcements from the IMF and finance ministry official on a $1.5-billion bond issue have helped to instil some confidence.

On Friday, the IMF said it had reached a staff-level agreement with Sri Lankan authorities for a $1.5 billion, three-year loan to help the island nation avert a balance of payments crisis.

On Sunday, a top finance ministry official told Reuters that the government will raise $1.5 billion by selling a 10-year sovereign bond within the next 10 to 12 days.

The rupee has been under pressure as foreign investors sold government securities amid Sri Lanka’s economic woes.