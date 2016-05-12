Sri Lankan rupee trading weaker on importer dollar demand

COLOMBO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee was weaker on Thursday on importer dollar demand, but its decline was limited as banks sold the greenback to facilitate buying of local government securities by offshore investors, dealers said.

Downward pressure on the local currency would likely ease on expected fund inflows following the island nation’s loan deal with the International Monetary Fund and a plan to raise $1.5 billion by selling a 10-year sovereign bond within the next few days, dealers said.

The spot rupee reference rate was at 145.75, the dealers said.

The banking regulator had fixed the spot trading rate at 143.90 per dollar until May 2, dealers said. Officials of the central bank were not available to comment on whether it had intervened in the forex market.

“Some demand (for dollars) is building up (dollar) selling is also there but few banks are on the buying side,” a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

Trading in the spot currency has been intermittent since Jan. 27 and on Thursday the spot was barely bid, but some movement in short-term dollar/rupee forwards indicated the rupee was weaker.

The spot next dollar/rupee forwards were at 146.30/35 per dollar at 0511, compared with Wednesday’s close of 146.25/30 per dollar.

The spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency, indicates the exchange rate for the day following the conventional spot settlement and was five days ahead for Thursday’s trade.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s stock market was 0.06 percent firmer at 6,665.53 as of 0513 GMT on a turnover of 242.6 million rupees ($1.66 million).