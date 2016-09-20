FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sri Lankan rupee edges up on state bank dollar sales
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 20, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Sri Lankan rupee edges up on state bank dollar sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee gained slightly on Tuesday as a state bank sold dollars after the local currency fell due to importer greenback demand, with traders unwilling to trade the rupee below the level desired by the central bank, dealers said.

The spot rupee was at 145.80/146.00 per dollar at 0638 GMT, slightly firmer from Monday's close of 145.90/146.00. One-week forwards were at 145.95/146.15, compared with the previous close of 146.12/22.

The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank and market participants use the forward market levels for guidance on the currency.

"The rupee is under pressure mainly because of lack of (dollar) supply to meet importer demand. A state bank started selling when the spot started to trade below 146.00," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.

"The moral suasion is also there when the spot traded below 146.00."

Dealers had expected seasonal importer demand to pick up from mid-October.

The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5 billion in July.

Sri Lankan shares slipped, with the benchmark Colombo stock index down 0.27 percent at 6,433.23 as of 0640 GMT. Turnover was at 128.2 million rupees ($879,286.7).

$1 = 145.8000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.