COLOMBO, March 9 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
weaker on Thursday due to rising importer dollar demand and a
lack of greenback sales by exporters, dealers said after the
International Monetary Fund urged the country's central bank to
rebuild foreign reserves while maintaining exchange rate
flexibility.
Following its second review of a $1.5 billion three-year
loan programme, the IMF said it had discussed with Sri Lankan
authorities the need to push forward with reforms due to an
uncertain external environment.
Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards
trading at 152.40/60 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's close
of 152.35/50.
"The demand (for dollars) has picked up again, There are no
sellers (of dollars) in the market," said a currency dealer,
asking not to be named.
Dealers expect the rupee to depreciate around 6-8 percent
during this year.
Analysts said inflow from an up to $1.5 billion sovereign
bond issue sooner than later could help ease some pressure on
the currency.
Sources who know about the bond deal said top central bank
officials have already left for the United States for a road
show for the sovereign bond issue announced last month.
Dealers said the rupee would be under pressure due to dollar
demand from importers ahead of the traditional Sinhala-Tamil New
Year in mid-April, and as foreign investors continue to sell
government securities.
S&P Global Ratings said in a statement on Tuesday that it
considers exchange rate stability will remain a major priority
for Sri Lanka's policymakers and its central bank, limiting
monetary flexibility.
The central bank is struggling to maintain a flexible
exchange rate in the face of heavy foreign outflows from
government securities. The rupee has depreciated 1.2 percent so
far this year, having lost 3.9 percent of its value against the
dollar last year.
Foreign investors bought a net 701 million rupees ($4.64
million) worth of government securities in the week ended March
1, recording the first weekly net inflow for the year. They have
sold a net 63.76 billion rupees of such instruments so far this
year.
Sri Lanka could face balance-of-payments pressure due to
foreign outflows from government securities, a government
document showed last month, even as the island nation was in the
process of raising up to $2.5 billion from foreign
borrowing.
Sri Lankan shares were down 0.17 percent at 6,085.00,
as of 0548 GMT. Turnover stood at 387.3 million rupees ($2.56
million).
($1 = 151.2500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)