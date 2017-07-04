COLOMBO, July 4 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
weaker on Tuesday as the importer dollar demand surpassed sales
of the greenback by exporters and banks, dealers said.
Expectations of a rise in imports also weighed on the local
currency, they added.
The spot rupee was trading at 153.60/68 per dollar,
as of 0535 GMT, slightly weaker from Monday's close of
153.57/63.
The spot rupee resumed trading on June 19 for the first time
since May 5, when the central bank fixed its reference rate at
152.50.
"Trading was dull considering it is a U.S. holiday," said a
currency dealer, requesting anonymity.
Dealers said they expected seasonal demand for the dollar to
pick up from August.
Rupee has been under pressure since early this year after
the central bank stopped defending the currency at a time when
the island nation faces a balance of payments crisis.
The central bank is also compelled to buy dollars from the
market to meet the reserve target set by the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan
programme.
Sri Lankan shares were up 0.06 percent at 6,737.02,
as of 0535 GMT. Turnover stood at 301 million rupees ($1.96
million).
($1 = 153.3500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)