Sri Lanka rupee firmer on dollar selling by exporters; stocks up

COLOMBO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee traded firmer on Wednesday as dollar selling by exporters and banks outpaced importer demand for the U.S. currency, in the absence of greenback purchases by state-owned banks which weighed on the local currency, dealers said.

The spot rupee was traded at 153.45/55 per dollar at 0620 GMT, firmer from Tuesday's close of 153.55/60.

"The rupee is strengthening in the absence of the state banks (dollar buying)," a currency dealer said, requesting anonymity.

"Today, inward remittances are more than exporter (dollar) sales, which helps the rupee to appreciate and the cabinet approval to Hambantota port deal also helping to build the confidence."

Sri Lanka's cabinet cleared a revised agreement for its Chinese-built southern port of Hambantota on Tuesday, which will bring in around 1 billion dollar investment, after terms of the first pact sparked widespread public anger in the island nation.

Last week, central bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said the rupee was still "over-valued" and that the monetary authority was still buying dollars to avoid any appreciation.

The banking regulator is compelled to buy dollars from the market to meet a reserves target set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan programme.

Sri Lankan shares were trading 0.27 percent firmer at 6,680.62, as of 0626 GMT. Turnover was 189.9 million rupees ($1.24 million).