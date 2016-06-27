FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan rupee forwards down on stronger dollar as Brexit weighs
#Asia
June 27, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

Sri Lankan rupee forwards down on stronger dollar as Brexit weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

COLOMBO, June 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan rupee one-week
forwards fell on Monday as a strong dollar after Britons voted
to leave the European Union hit importers, but sale of the U.S.
currency by a state bank capped losses, dealers said.
    Sterling stayed under siege on Monday, holding above a
31-year low against the dollar, with sentiment distinctly sour
after Britain opted to exit the European Union, triggering
shockwaves across global markets. 
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major peers, advanced 0.5 percent to 95.880 on Monday,
remaining near a three-month high of 96.703, which hit in the
previous session.
    The euro was also under pressure, pulled down by sterling,
as Brexit clouded the future of the European Union. Safe-haven
currencies like the yen and the Swiss franc extended gains, much
to the discomfiture of the Japanese and Swiss central banks.
    One-week dollar/rupee forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, traded at 148.15/25 per
dollar at 0703 GMT, weaker from Friday's close of 147.90/148.00.
    Dealers said one of the two state-run banks, through which
the central bank usually directs the market, sold dollars at
148.25 rupees. 
    Central bank officials were not available for comment.
    "Demand for dollar is there. A state bank sold dollars at
148.25 rupees and prevented the fall," said a currency dealer
asking not to be named.
    Dealers said the three-day dollar/rupee forwards,
known as spot next, which was not traded since June 15, started
trading on Monday. The forwards traded at 147.90/10 per dollar
on Monday. It closed at 144.85/90 per dollar on June 15.
    Spot next, which has acted as proxy for the spot currency
since January, indicates the exchange rate for the day following
conventional spot settlement.
    For Monday's trade, the spot next settlement takes place
three days ahead.
     The Sri Lankan stock index was down 0.75 percent at
6,322.23 as of 0740 GMT, on a turnover of 304.7 million rupees 
($2.07 million). 
    
($1 = 147.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

