a year ago
Sri Lankan rupee forwards rise as foreign investors buy bonds
June 29, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

Sri Lankan rupee forwards rise as foreign investors buy bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, June 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan rupee one-week
forwards strengthened on Wednesday as foreign investors sold
dollars to buy local bonds, while selling of the greenback by
some exporters and banks also supported sentiment.
    Asian stock markets joined a global rebound as the immediate
drag from the Brexit vote began to ebb and investors wagered
central banks would ultimately ride to the rescue with more
stimulus measures. 
    One-week dollar/rupee forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, were at 147.50/60 per
dollar at 0555 GMT, compared with Tuesday's close of
147.80/148.00.
    "Foreigners are selling dollars," said a currency dealer
requesting not to be named. He said it could be for local bond
buying.
    Dealers said the three-day dollar/rupee forwards 
were not allowed to trade ahead of the quarter-end. The
forwards, known as spot next, ended at 147.65/85 per dollar on
Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 148.05/25.
    Spot next, which has acted as proxy for the spot currency
since January, indicates the exchange rate for the day following
conventional spot settlement.
    For Wednesday's trade, the spot next settlement takes place
five days ahead due to the intervening weekend.
    The Sri Lankan stock index was 0.26 percent down at
6,291.26 as of 0604 GMT, on a turnover of 224.5 million rupees
($1.53 million).
($1 = 147.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

