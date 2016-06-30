FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sri Lankan rupee 1-wk forwards rise on bank dollar sales; stocks up
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 30, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Sri Lankan rupee 1-wk forwards rise on bank dollar sales; stocks up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, June 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan rupee one-week
forwards rose on Thursday as a state-run bank sold dollars after
the central bank intervened to lift the rupee, while dollar
selling by a few exporters also helped the currency gain,
dealers said.
    One-week dollar/rupee forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, were at 146.40/50 per
dollar at 0527 GMT, firmer than Wednesday's close of 146.60/80.
    "A state bank is selling dollars. It looks like the central
banks is trying to keep the rupee steady because it is the end
of the quarter," said a currency dealer, requesting not to be
named.
    Dealers said the move could help the government show that
the currency had really not depreciated in the given quarter.
    Officials from the central bank were not available for
comments. 
    Dealers said the three-day dollar/rupee forwards,
known as spot next, did not trade. It ended at 146.50/70 per
dollar on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 147.65/85.
    Spot next, which has acted as a proxy for the spot currency
since January, indicates the exchange rate for the day following
conventional spot settlement.
    For Thursday's trade, the spot next settlement takes place
five days ahead due to the intervening weekend.
    The Sri Lankan stock index was 0.07 percent higher at
6,295.55 as of 0534 GMT, on a turnover of 190.6 million rupees 
($1.31 million).
($1 = 146.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.