CORRECTED-Sri Lanka rupee weaker on importer demand, low liquidity

(Corrects headline to delete word "forwards") COLOMBO, July 4 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly weaker in one-week forwards on Monday on importer dollar demand and low liquidity ahead of Ramadan, while nervous investors awaited a policy statement from the new central bank governor, dealers said. President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed former central banker Indrajith Coomaraswamy as the central bank chief on Saturday, moving to quell uncertainty after the previous governor declined to seek re-appointment. The rupee in one-week forwards, which have been acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, were at 147.00/30 per dollar at 0613 GMT, weaker than Friday's close of 146.40/60. "Everybody is awaiting the new governor's policy statement. Importer demand is there, but the rupee is weaker due to low dollar liquidity, as remittances has been lower with holidays in the Middle East due to Ramadan," a dealer said. Thousands of Sri Lankan expatriates work in the Middle East. Dealers said the spot-next dollar/rupee forwards, which have acted as a proxy for the spot currency since January and indicate the exchange rate for the day following conventional spot settlement, were not quoted during the early trade on Monday. For Monday's trade, the spot next settlement takes place four days ahead due to the intervening holiday. The Sri Lankan stock index was down 0.18 percent at 6,275.67 as of 0619 GMT, on a turnover of 43.4 million rupees ($296,245.73). ($1 = 146.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)