#Intel
July 14, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Sri Lankan rupee rises on dollar selling by foreign banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 14 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee rose on Thursday as foreign banks sold dollars on behalf of investors keen to buy local bonds amid hopes the local currency would rise slightly following $1.5 billion inflows from a sovereign bond issue, dealers said.

Sri Lanka raised $1.5 billion in its first sale of dual-tranche eurobonds on Monday, although at a lower borrowing cost than initially expected, as yield-hungry global investors put in over $5.5 billion in offers.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said the rupee would “obviously appreciate” on inflows from the sovereign bond issue.

Sri Lankan rupee one-week forwards, which have been acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, were at 146.00/05 per dollar, firmer than Wednesday’s close of 146.10/25.

The spot rupee and the spot-next, which are rupee forwards settled a day after the spot rupee settlement, were not quoted. Spot next ended at 145.95/146.15 per dollar on Wednesday, firmer than Tuesday’s close of 146.20/30, dealers said.

The spot rupee is tightly managed by the central bank and market participants use the forward market levels for guidance on the currency.

“The foreign banks are selling as the foreigners are buying bonds. A light importer (dollar) demand is there, but rupee is firmer on bond buying,” said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.

The Sri Lankan stock index was up 0.21 percent at 6,416.11 as of 0554 GMT, on a turnover of 254.5 million rupees ($1.74 million).

$1 = 145.9000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

