FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Sri Lankan rupee steady; importer dollar demand offsets exporter sales
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 14, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

Sri Lankan rupee steady; importer dollar demand offsets exporter sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Friday for a second straight session as dollar demand from importers offset exporter sales of the U.S. currency in the absence of central bank intervention, dealers said.

The spot rupee was steady at 146.90/95 per dollar at 0546 GMT.

Rupee forwards were not as active as they were earlier this week.

The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for guidance on the currency.

"The market was expecting a rupee appreciation in the past two days due to exporter dollar sales. But importer dollar demand was equally strong and we did not see any central bank directions," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

However, dealers expect continued downward pressure on the currency due to a pickup in seasonal imports through mid-December.

The rupee posted a 0.4 percent drop last week, following a 0.65 percent loss in the preceding week, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The central bank has been buying dollars from the market to accumulate reserves to meet targets set by the International Monetary Fund under a $1.5-billion loan deal, dealers said.

Officials at the central bank were not available for comment.

Sri Lankan shares were up, with the benchmark Colombo stock index 0.08 percent higher at 6,492.47 as of 0550 GMT. It fell below a key psychological barrier of 6,500 on Thursday. Turnover stood at 51.1 million rupees ($349,115).

$1 = 146.3700 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.