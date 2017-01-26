FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Sri Lankan rupee steady in dull trade; stocks rise
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2017 / 7:01 AM / 7 months ago

Sri Lankan rupee steady in dull trade; stocks rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee was steady in thin trade on Thursday as dollar demand from importers was offset by selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said, a day after the central bank revised the spot reference rate by 10 cents to a record low.

Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards trading at 150.90/95 per dollar at 0549 GMT. Two-week forwards closed at 150.90/151.00 on Wednesday.

The spot rupee was quoted around the central bank's revised reference level of 150.25, dealers said.

"There is no big demand and no big supply," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

"The rupee will be under pressure (to depreciate) as we will be getting seasonal (import) demand in a month or two. There is no reason for it to appreciate unless the country gets a large inflow."

An index tracking the dollar against a basket of major currencies slid to a seven-week low of 99.793 on Thursday.

Sri Lankan shares were largely flat at 6,131.68 as of 0607 GMT. Turnover stood at 50.54 million rupees (about $336,373). ($1 = 150.2500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.