COLOMBO, July 7 The Sri Lankan rupee fell
slightly on Friday as demand for dollars from importers
surpassed selling of the U.S. currency by exporters and banks,
while expectations that imports would increase weighed on the
local currency.
The spot rupee was at 153.65/75 per dollar at 0608
GMT, compared with Thursday's close of 153.63/68.
"The downward pressure is there. We can see some foreign
banks buying dollars to settle import bills," said a currency
dealer, requesting anonymity.
"The state banks were not seen in the market but we expect
them also to come in as the importer demand is there."
The spot rupee resumed trading on June 19 for the first time
since May 5, when the central bank fixed its reference rate at
152.50.
Dealers said they expected seasonal demand for dollars to
pick up from August.
The rupee has been under pressure since early this year
after the central bank stopped defending the currency at a time
when the island nation faces a balance of payments crisis.
The central bank is also compelled to buy dollars from the
market to meet the reserve target set by the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan
programme.
Sri Lankan shares were up 0.14 percent at 6,723.6, as
of 0617 GMT. Turnover stood at 657.1 million rupees ($4.28
million).
($1 = 153.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)