COLOMBO, July 11 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
steady on Tuesday as importer dollar demand offset the selling
of the U.S. currency by banks and exporters, dealers said.
The spot rupee traded steady at 153.73/80 per dollar
at 0529 GMT, unchanged from Monday's close.
"The demand is there but we can see some (dollar)
conversions time to time, which prevents a sharp depreciation of
the currency," said a currency dealer, who declined to be
identified.
"The dollar demand from state banks is there."
Dealers also said the market has priced in further
depreciation of the rupee because of the central bank's
no-intervention policy.
The spot rupee resumed trading on June 19 for the first time
since May 5, when the central bank fixed its reference rate at
152.50.
Dealers said they expected seasonal demand for dollars to
pick up from August.
The rupee has been under pressure since early this year
after the central bank stopped providing support for the
currency at a time when the island faces a balance of payments
crunch.
The central bank is also compelled to buy dollars from the
market to meet the reserve target set by the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan
programme.
Sri Lankan shares were down 0.24 percent at 6,742.2,
as of 0557 GMT. Turnover stood at 125 million rupees
($813,802.08).
($1 = 153.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)