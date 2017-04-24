Workers at Sri Lanka's state-run oil firm call off strike - officials

COLOMBO, April 24 (Reuters) - Workers at Sri Lanka's state-run oil firm CPC called off a strike on Monday less than 24 hours it started after the government agreed to consult them before signing an oil tank deal with India.

CPC Managing Director Nadun Fernando said the trade unions agreed to call off the strike after six and a half hours of talks that also involved Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

A trade union official said they called off the strike after Wickremesinghe agreed in writing to consult them about the deal, which would put 99 oil tanks in the hands of Lanka IOC , a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation.