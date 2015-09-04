FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka rupee falls 2 pct to record low after c.bank stops quoting- dealers
September 4, 2015

Sri Lanka rupee falls 2 pct to record low after c.bank stops quoting- dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s rupee currency fell 2 percent to trade at a record low of 137.50 per dollar on Friday after the central bank stopped quoting a reference rate, currency dealers said.

The rupee was quoted between 136.50 and 138.25 per dollar from Thursday’s close of 134.75, dealers said.

“The lowest trade was done at 137.50,” a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity. Three other dealers confirmed the move.

The central bank told currency dealers on Thursday that it would allow the rupee to float from Friday, according to sources aware of a meeting between central bank officials and dealers. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

