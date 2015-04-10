Sri Lanka picks fund manager as CEO of market regulator

COLOMBO, April 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka on Friday named fund manager Vajira Wijegunawardane as the new chief executive officer of the Securities and Exchange Commission, filling a post left empty for nearly two years amid investigations over market manipulation.

Wijegunawardane was formerly the director of capital market development at the SEC, and was an investment analyst and fund manager for 10 years before joining the SEC. He has led key initiatives in development and reforms at the Commission over the last eight years.

His appointment comes more than two months after the government picked Thilak Karunaratne, a former chairman of the regulator to take up the same post again and investigate deals made under the previous government that may have involved corruption.

The SEC has had no CEO since May 2013 after Hareendra Dissa Bandara, a finance professor, quit the post, amid allegations of insider dealing and market manipulation dating back to 2011.

Karunaratne has already resumed some investigations that were halted under the previous regime. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Hugh Lawson)