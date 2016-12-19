FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Sri Lanka PM cancels Seylan Bank foreign deal, orders probe - Finmin
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 19, 2016 / 8:49 AM / 8 months ago

Sri Lanka PM cancels Seylan Bank foreign deal, orders probe - Finmin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has ordered a reversal and a probe into the 1.3 billion rupees ($8.7 million) Seylan Bank foreign deal as it failed to follow proper procedure, the country's finance minister said on Monday.

On Friday, 13 million shares or 7 percent stake in Seylan Bank owned by state-run Bank of Ceylon were sold to a foreign fund at 100 rupees each, a 17.6 percent premium to the stock's closing price that day, through JB Securities.

"It has not taken approval from the Bank of Ceylon board of directors. So the order is not only to cancel the transaction, but also to take action against those who (are) involved in it," Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake told Reuters.

The order comes at a time when President Maithripala Sirisena's coalition is facing criticism from opposition led by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa that his successor's administration has been privatising or selling state assets to foreigners while it was not taking strong action against corruption.

Officials from the Colombo Stock Exchange were not immediately available for comment.

Murtaza Jafferjee, CEO at JB Securities, the stockbroker of the deal, said they were waiting for more clarification on the reversal.

Shares in Seylan Bank were up 5.5 percent at 89.70 rupees at 0818 GMT, while the broader stock index was down 0.23 percent.

Stockbrokers said the market was confused after the prime minister's order.

"Till a clear picture comes, market will be concerned and confused. The deal was positive at a time when there was no market-moving news," said Hussain Gani, deputy CEO at Softlogic Stockbrokers.

The bourse has reversed one transaction before this in the last five years due to a suspected corrupt deal by a state-owned bank. ($1 = 149.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.