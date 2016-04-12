FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka revives stock trade levy after opposition to capital gains tax
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Sri Lanka revives stock trade levy after opposition to capital gains tax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, April 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s bourse will reimpose a 0.3 percent share transaction levy it stopped in January, an exchange official said on Tuesday, after a proposal to tax capital gains met strong opposition amid a foreign outflow from the stock market.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on March 8 proposed to impose capital gains tax for the first time since 1987 as the country faces a debt trap, partly due to infrastructure borrowing by the previous government.

Since the announcement, the bourse has seen about 3.8 billion rupees ($26.22 million) in foreign outflows, bourse data showed.

“There will be 0.3 percent share transaction levy as it was until January,” Rajeeva Bandaranaike, chief executive of the Colombo Stock Exchange, told Reuters.

The levy, which helped to raise 1.5 billion rupees last year, would be reimposed from Friday, he said.

Every buyer and seller will have to pay 0.3 percent on the turnover of their share-trading transactions, the bourse said in a statement.

Stockbrokers and analysts expect investors to respond positively.

“Though there is a charge, it is better than capital gains tax,” said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

$1 = 144.9000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.